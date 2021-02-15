Forecast Dental CAM Milling Machine Market Analysis 2021-2025 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Global Dental CAM Milling Machine Market – Overview

The global Dental CAM Milling Machine market is rising with a swift phase; mainly owing to better predictability, increased accuracy, increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness in compare of traditional manufacturing. This technology allow dentists to provide customize appliance to the patients which was not possible earlier.

According to update report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, around 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease. Report suggest that prevalence of these disease increased with age, around 70.1% of adults 65 years and older have periodontal disease.

World health organization (WHO), in 2014, Around 30% of the older aged (65-74) population globally have lost their natural teeth, around 60-90% of the school children globally, and about 15-20% middle aged (35-44 years) adults have found to have severe periodontal disease. Increasing consumer awareness about technology associated with treatment and rapidly increasing population globally leads the Dental CAM Milling Machine market.

Companies are continuously invent new products to capture the market globally. Thus major players invest more in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market. In this regards, Axsys Incorporated, in 2015, introduced the Versamill 5X200 specifically designed for dental machining applications is a real machine utilizing the same construction and technology utilized in its “full frame” industrial contemporaries. The new 5X200 replaces its 5X100 predecessor and offers larger axis travels, six additional tools in the ATC and more in a heavier, upright form factor. Companies are investing in research and development to push for invention in the field of Dental CAM Milling Machine.

In 2015, Dentsply International Inc. merged with Sirona Inc. prior to which Dentsply did not have CAD/CAM segment in its operating segments. For the year 2015, Sirona’s dental CAD/CAM segments generate the revenue of 425.8 Million USD and the company generate the total revenue of 1171 Million USD. These merger and acquisition help companies to increase the product line and enhance the market share.

In 2016, Straumann acquired 51% residual ownership of Neodent (Initially it had acquired 49% of the residual during June 2012). This deal augments Straumann’s presence in the tooth replacement sector in the Latin American region and Brazil, which is the second largest market for implant dentistry. Also in 2015, Straumann collaborated with Sirona Dental Systems to enable dental practitioners to produce individualized implant prosthetics chairside using Straumann Variobases supported by Sirona’s CEREC system. Increasing in genetic population globally and consumption of tobacco are the factors that leads the market of Dental CAM Milling Machine. Moreover companies are more focus to capture the market.

Dental CAM Milling Machine Market Key Players:

Axsys Incorporated (U.S.), B&D Dental Technologies (U.S.), DATRON AG (Germany), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), KaVo Dental GmbH (U.S.), Planmeca OY (Finland), Straumann (Switzerland), Yenadent Ltd (Turkey), Roland DGA Corporation (Japan), and CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of dental CAM milling machine, globally.

Dental CAM milling machine improve the design and creation of dental restorations. It is the automated systems which are connected to a CAD/CAM system through a software for effortless production of dental prosthetics. Increasing the adoption rate of CAD/CAM systems in the dentistry increased usage of CAM milling machines in the dental restoration processes. These machine have ability to process with different dental material such as zirconia, acrylic, wax, metal along with high accuracy. According to study, Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) currently compose about 7% of the dental market but they are expected to grow to about 20% of the market as DSOs enable dentists to invest in new technology.

Global Dental CAM Milling Machine Market – Regional Analysis

The market of Dental CAM Milling Machine is much higher in the Europe region, owing to increasing demand of and focus on cosmetic dentistry as well as its increasing awareness of preventative and corrective treatment in the countries of this region. Additionally increase presence of health insurance companies to back protection treatment as teeth cleaning, by dental specialists or dental hygienists boost the market growth.

The Americas is also consider huge market for Dental CAM Milling Machine players. There are huge population which are suffering with disease associated with teeth. According report published in 2014, by National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, government were initiated the National Oral Health Plan to improve the quality of life of Americans. Through this program they were focusing on Change public perceptions, Change policymakers’ perceptions, and Change health providers’ perceptions. Also FDA approved the first 3D-printed material other than metal for dentures. Being able to quickly 3D manufacture dentures, may be an incentive for many dentists to adopt the technology

Asia Pacific are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china are considering fastest growing region due to increasing ageing population, growing awareness among consumers, accessibility, and availability of products. Additionally they are open to adopt new technology, and best treatment option from developed countries in order to improve the quality of life for their public. Also the lower cost of treatment in India attract patient population from other countries. In India the cost of the dental procedures is nearly 1/4th of that of cost in the US.

