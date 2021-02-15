Impact on PERFUMES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global luxury perfumes market is anticipated to grow at a favorable CAGR between 2019- 2023, as per the recent analysis by Market Research Future (MRFR). Luxury perfume is made of different solvents, aromatic compounds, essential oils, and fixatives that offer a pleasant scent. Eau de cologne (EDC), eau de toilette (EDT), eau de parfum (EDP), parfum, and others are the different types of luxury perfumes that are available for women, men, and also as unisex.

Various factors are propelling the global Luxury Perfumes Market Value growth. According to the latest MRFR analysis, such factors include the burgeoning demand for unisex perfumes and fragrances, easy accessibility of luxury perfume through online stores, celebrity endorsement, the rising influence of social media on people’s shopping habits, increasing trend to gift luxury perfumes, consumers’ rising expenditure on luxury goods especially luxury perfumes, and growing brand consciousness.

On the contrary, the high price of luxury perfumes coupled with a decline in demand owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are factors that may impede the global luxury perfumes market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global luxury perfumes market based on distribution channel, end user, and product type.

By product type, the luxury perfumes market is segmented into eau de cologne (EDC), eau de toilette (EDT), eau de parfum (EDP), parfum, and others. Of these, the eau de toilette segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing use as daywear is adding to the growth of the segment. This will be followed by the eau de parfum segment, which is predicted to grow at a high CAGR.

By end user, the global luxury perfumes market is segmented into unisex, women, and men. Of these, the women segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This will be followed by the unisex segment, which is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global luxury perfumes market is segmented into non-store based and store-based. The store-based segment is again sub-segmented into specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and others. Of these, the store-based segment, especially hypermarkets and supermarkets, will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the non-store-based segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

