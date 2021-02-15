Global Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Research and Forecast, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

PBS is a biodegradable polymer synthesized from poly-condensation of succinic acid and 1-4 butanediol (BDO). It facilitates biopolymer compounds to the plastic producers and other degradable product to the various industries such as packaging/disposables, agriculture, fibers/nonwoven, automotive and others. The PBS can be synthesized by either trans-esterification or direct esterification. The need for heat resistance material in plastic industry and surging demand for biodegradable polymers in industries around the globe are the major growth factors that are boosting the market. Furthermore, the high biomass utilization efficiency of such polymers and the increasing demand for smart packaging across the globe are also contributing to the growth of the market.

However, the major restraining factor for this market is complexity in the synthesis of PBS and the adverse effect associated with the production of such material. The production of polybutylene succinate will be responsible for the large emission of greenhouse gas (GHG) which lead to global warming. Hence the adverse effect can be an obstacle for the growth of PBS market. Whereas, the usage of PBS composite wire in 3D printing and the stringent regulation for non-biodegradable plastic usage and continuous R&D in bio-degradable polymers will create significant opportunity in the future. Moreover, government regulation to stop using non-biodegradable plastic polybag will support market growth in near future.

Geographically, the global PBS market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America PBS market has been growing significantly due to growing overall production of global PBS market derived by large application and adoption of PBS in varied industries. The usage of PBS as a heat resistance material in the plastic industry is the major driving factor for the PBS market in the European region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth for PBS market due to the stringent regulation imposed by the government regarding the usage of non-biodegradable plastic material and growing concern for the environment. Moreover, a large consumer base and rapidly emerging industries in the region are further likely to boost the market in the near future.

There are various companies that manufacture and use the PBS for the production of biodegradable products such as BioAmber Inc., LLC., BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., The Dow Chemical Co. and so on that are contributing significantly into the market growth. The companies are working on developing PBS and research, expansion M&A, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. These players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, and partnerships & collaborations to stay competitive.

Research Methodology

The market study of PBS market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include–

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for PBS manufacturer, product manufacturer, Investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global PBS Market Research and Analysis by Process

Global PBS Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global PBS Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global PBS

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global PBS market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global PBS

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd.

2. BASF SE

3. BioAmber Inc.

4. Eastman Chemical Co.

5. Genomatica Inc.

6. Ire Chemical Ltd.

7. Kingfa Science & Technology Co.

8. Koninklijke DSM NV

9. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10. NaturePlast

11. PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

12. Reverdia VOF

13. Shandong Fuwin New Material Co., Ltd.

14. Showa Denko KK

15. Sinoven Biopolymers Inc.

16. Succinity GmbH

17. The Dow Chemical Co.

18. Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

19. Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.