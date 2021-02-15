Organ-on-a-chip Market Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Demand, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Organ-On-a-Chip Market is expected to register a CAGR of 53% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 51.3 Million in 2018.

Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers, which contain multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate crucial physiological functions of body organs. These cells are placed in an environment that artificially replicates aspects of the human body, such as morphology, movement, flow, electrical stimuli, and liquid gradients.

The global organ-on-a-chip market is growing owing to various reasons, such as an increase in the number of collaborative sales agreements between pharmaceutical companies and university spin-offs and the availability of advanced models of OOCs in the market. The anticipated launch of advanced organ-specific models and human-on-chip models is expected to further increase the growth rate of this market during the review period.

Grants by government and non-government entities have been the key drivers for the global OOC industry to date. The ability of OOC models to reduce drug development costs drastically will be a key market driver, which is also expected to fuel market growth. However, stringent drug regulatory processes constitute a significant restraint for the widespread use of OOCs by pharmaceutical companies. Drug regulatory authorities scrutinize the preclinical and clinical investigational data of a drug molecule to validate and approve it. The data generated by testing the drug in animal models and humans are required for the drug approval process.

At present, the regulatory authorities do not consider the data obtained by testing the drugs on OOCs sufficient for approval. Data predicting the efficacy of a drug molecule obtained by the chips can be submitted but only along with the trial data from animal and human subjects for the approval process. These drug regulations limit the use of OCCs by end-users are expected to hinder the growth of the global organ-on-a-chip market.

Several market players currently dominate the global organ-on-a-chip market. The key players are involved in product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The organ-on-a-chip market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European organ-on-a-chip market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The organ-on-a-chip market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market. This is mainly due to the increased application of OOCs for drug screening for the treatment of various chronic diseases and a supportive regulatory framework in Asia-Pacific. Such favorable factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The organ-on-a-chip market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global organ-on-a-chip market has been segmented based on organ type, application, and end-user.

The global organ-on-a-chip market has been segregated, based on organ type, into lung-on-chip, heart-on-chip, liver-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, skin-on-chip, blood-brain barrier-on-chip, human-on-chip, and others.

The market based on application has been branched into drug discovery, toxicology research, and others. The drug discovery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increased application of OOCs by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and clinical trials for the different chronic therapeutic areas. The toxicology research segment holds the second-largest share owing to increased R&D, government initiatives and funding for research institutes, and universities on OOCs in toxicology research and drug testing.

By end-user, the market has been classified as pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical company’s segment is the largest segment owing to the rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies using OOCs for their R&D and drug toxicity and efficacy testing. The research organization segment is the second-largest segment owing to major universities, research organizations, non-profit research centers that are focusing on the application of OOCs in drug toxicology testing. For instance, the Wyss Institute received almost USD 5.6 million in grant money from the US FDA to use its organ-on-chip technology to test human physiological responses to radiation and to evaluate drugs designed to counter those effects in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Organ-On-a-Chip Market are CN Bio Innovations Limited (UK), Emulate, Inc. (US), TissUse GmbH (Germany), MIMETAS BV (Netherlands), Hµrel Corporation, Nortis, Inc. (US), InSphero (Switzerland), TARA Biosystems, Inc. (US), Axosim (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), BioIVT (US), and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC (US).

