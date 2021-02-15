Food Anti-Caking Agents MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Overview

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Food anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food. They are used to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the food surface. They are also used in the food products to increase the shelf-life of food. Apart from these properties, they also helps in maintaining the taste and physical

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4592

appearance of the food product. Owing to these listed properties, it has increased the global food anti-caking agents market. Anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, which is used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food or other sources. Anti-caking agents are mostly water soluble in nature, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents. They are used as a coating on the matrix to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@taursuraj56-5592/iV8nY0m1Y

Major Key Players

Industries (Germany), Agropur MSI, LLC (the U.S.), Univar Inc. (the U.S.), PPG Industries (the U.S.), International Media and Cultures, Inc. (the U.S.)

ALSO READ : https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/food-anti-caking-agents-market-global-overview-and-forecast-to-2023-n6maw6wn7mad

The Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on the type, calcium compounds based food anti-caking agents holds a major share amongst the various types. On the basis of application, the soups and sauces industry holds a bigger market share.

Key Findings

Anti-caking agents market has increased demand from industries such as food, feed and fertilizers. Top exporters of food anti-caking agents include countries such as the Egypt, Japan, Germany, and the U.S.

Segments

ALSO READ https://amc5eh.prnews.io/240918-Food-AntiCaking-Agents-Market-Global-Overview-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

Food anti-caking agents market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes magnesium compounds, calcium compounds, sodium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose compounds, others. Among all, the calcium compounds hold a major share of the global market because of rising consumption of food ingredients and the demand for food products with longer shelf-life.

ALSO READ https://ello.co/taursuraj55/post/zrnjz-wzrsgfejixue_b0g

The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented on the basis of application, which includes bakery products, dairy products, soups and sauces, seasonings and condiments, others. Among all, the soups and sauces show a high growth followed by seasonings and condiments because of their high consumption by the population.