Maternal health Market 2023 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast

The maternal health market is growing steadily. The complications are seen in more number in the pregnant ladies. These complications are of higher risk and are occurring to the changing lifestyle and trends among the women. The habits of smoking and drinking seen is more now a days. The study says that 1 women in 3 smokes during first three months of her pregnancy. In developed countries and urban areas of developing countries number of women who smoke is more. In developing countries women between the ages of 15-19 dies because of complications during pregnancy and child birth. The number of deaths is also increasing after the delivery of baby, both women and child suffer from the diseases. The postpartum deaths are seen within the one month of delivery. The number of deaths are also more because of the miscarriage taking place to accidents, unhealthy eating habits and the habits of smoking and alcohol consumptions. The complication are also created by these habits, child is born with the disability in his body.

Global Maternal Health market Players:

Some of the players who work maternal health are, Agile Therapeutics (USA), Fuji Latex Co(Japan), Okamoto industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.(UK), Sanofi (India), Johnson and Johnson(USA).

Agile therapeutics is women healthcare company, have announced the report of the additional phase 3 SECURE study research report for women healthcare. The Phase 3 SECURE trial of its investigational low-dose combination hormone contraceptive patch of Twirla. This product will be used for the bleeding in women.

Johnson and Johnson is actively working with the Millennium Development Goals (MDG). The millennium Development Goals is a caring and serving community working for the women and children. The main objective of this to reduce the mortality rate. They aim to help as many as women every year approximately 120 million will be get help in next 5 years. They also aim to reach 50 countries through their programs.

Sanofi India, is also a part of MDG and is trying to help women caring and providing services through their corporate social responsibility. The employees are constantly involved in volunteering and contributing of the women in India. They work in collaboration with organizations like Indian Medical Association and Pharmaceutical industry and many more.

Segmentation:

The market of the maternal health is segmented into type of the pregnancy, risk in pregnancy and complications. Types of pregnancy includes Intrauterine, Ectopic, Tubal and Others. On the basis of risk occurred in pregnancy which have high risk and molar risk. On the basis of the complications like miscarriage, premature labor and birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, placenta previa and others. The miscarriage further have sub segments like threatened, inevitable, complete, and incomplete. The type of pregnancy have larger market because the number of women getting pregnant is more. The number adolescent age women are more. The number is high in the developing countries where the marriages are done at early ages.

