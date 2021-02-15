Global Cyber Insurance Market Research Report 2020-2027

Global Cyber Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cyber insurance offers coverage against internet-based risks for businesses and individuals. It incorporates losses from loss of privacy, indemnification from lawsuits related to data breaches and network security breaches and others. In addition, cyber insurance also includes business’ liability for a data breach which involves sensitive customer information, such as, credit card numbers, account numbers and others. The cyber insurance market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Cyber insurance market is driven by surging number of cyber-attacks, intensifying number of mandatory legislations designed for data security, intensifying losses incurred due to network security breaches along with growing number of organizations offering cyber insurance to both medium-scale and large-scale organizations across the globe. As in March 2018, SamSam ransomware cyberattack was triggered in Atlanta, US. The cyberattack involved guesstimating weak passwords and encrypting files leading to data leakage, financial losses. Hence the rising cases of cyberattacks drive the market towards growth. However, lack of Standardized Policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Cyber Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology coupled with increased number of cyber-attacks in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising digitalization along with increasing digital data would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cyber Insurance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc

Aon PLC

AXA SA

Berckshire Hathway Inc

Lloyd’s of London Ltd

Lockton Companies, Inc

Munich Reinsurance Company

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Company Size:

Large Companies

Small & Medium Sized Companies

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

