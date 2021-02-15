Collagen Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Forecast





Global Collagen Supplements Market size is projected to be valued at USD 3.2 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2026. The rising adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics is creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the global collagen supplements market. The collagen market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected in the case of the collagen supplements market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing growing demand for collagen supplements.

The prominent players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focused on innovative product launches. For instance, in 2019, Garden of Life introduced a new line of collagen powders under the brand name Nutra Collagen. Products include bone growth protein powder and two unflavored protein powders in different sizes.

Market USP

Increase in the adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increase in the Demand for Animal-based Collagen Supplements: The demand for animal-based collagen supplements is projected to bring lucrative opportunities for the market players. Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage, and hides of cows. Bovine collagen is widely used in the manufacturing of collagen supplements.

Rising Adoption of Collagen Supplements for Joint and Bone Health: Collagen supplements provide various health benefits such as joint mobility, flexibility, and improved range of motion in sensitive joints. Collagen is a structural protein that is found in connective tissues, such as cartilage, bones, gums, skin, tendons, and blood vessels. Increased awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen supplements among consumers is expected to create opportunities for collagen supplements manufacturers.

Segmentation

By Form

Powders

Capsules, Tablets & Softgels: The capsules, tablets & softgels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, and it is projected to dominate the collagen supplements market over the forecast period. Capsules, tablets & softgels are consumed by athletes to maintain energy in the body. The recovery of muscles damaged during workouts depends on muscle fiber regeneration and scar tissue production.

Drinks & Shots

Others

