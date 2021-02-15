Biostimulants Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview:

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly which is influencing higher demand and use of biostimulants. The increasing level of investment in research to identify organic molecules and right formulation to improve the plant metabolism and enhance plant performance in a short period of time and in a cheaper way. Biostimulants find its application in diverse spectrum which include agriculture and horticulture. These factors will support the growth of biostimulants market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focused on innovative product launches. For instance, in 2019, Garden of Life introduced a new line of collagen powders under the brand name Nutra Collagen. Products include bone growth protein powder and two unflavored protein powders in different sizes.

The intensive use of fertilizers and agrochemicals in modern agriculture adversely affect the soil quality, gradually resulting in degradation of its physicochemical properties. Biostimulants restores and repair degraded agricultural soils and re-establish a productive soil ecosystem and rebuild a healthy and fertile soil.

Biostimulants are considered chemical free and work exactly like fertilizers to boost plant growth and provide nutrition. This will lead to surge in sales of biostimulants across the globe. Rising consumer indulgence and consumer willingness to pay for natural and healthy products will fuel the demand of biostimulants. Hence globally, biostimulants market is growing at the rate of 11.09% during 2017 to 2023.

Market Forecast:

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in natural and organic food products, the demand for biostimulants will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, manufacturers are investing in R&D and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures in order to develop new products has boosted the sales of biostimulants. Biostimulants restores and repair degraded agricultural soils and re-establish a productive soil ecosystem and rebuild a healthy and fertile soil.

Market Scenario

Market Research Future proposes that the global feed additives market is likely to garner USD 39,432.9 million, grabbing a CAGR of 5.96% during the appraisal period (2017-2023). Augmenting preference towards healthy diet is considered to favor that market growth. Feed additives are considered as food supplements which are provided by the farmers to their animals in order to gain better yield and growth. Such food supplements comprise minerals, vitamins, nutrients, ions, proteins, and other valuable nutrients compared to natural feed.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

Feed additives have gained prominence across the globe as they help to improve the quality and the quantity produced by the animals. With changing lifestyle, increasing preferences of the consumers towards natural products and healthy diet, and augmenting meat consumption are driving the feed additives market throughout the assessment period.

The rapid increase in the global population and their rising health concerns coupled with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of feed additives are likely to foster the market growth globally. With the surging consumption of meat products, growing safety related to the outbreak of livestock diseases, and augmenting concern over the quality of meat are some of the other driving factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growth in the compound feed industry is likely to influence the market growth. The compound feed sector is highly influenced by the growing meat consumption coupled with the growth in the processed meat industry owing to the increased income of the middle-class population especially in the developing economies.

Global Feed Additives Market: Segmental Analysis

The global feed additives market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, and livestock.

By mode of type, the global feed additives market has been segmented into vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, carotenoids, acidifiers, prebiotics, lipids, minerals, and others. Among these, the amino acids type is estimated to dominate the global market and is predicted to hold a major share.

By mode of form, the global feed additives market has been segmented into dry and liquid. Among these, the dry segment is predicted to dominate the market, occupying a share of 87.45% as most of the additives used are available in dry form. Moreover, the high shelf life of the dry segment highly contributes to the market growth.

By mode of livestock, the global feed additives market has been segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, and others. Among these, the poultry segment is predicted to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for poultry especially in regions such as Latin America and the Middle East.

