Global Esports Market Research Report 2020-2025

Executive Summary

With stadiums vacant and all sporting events cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the E-Sports market has gained major significance as it draws the attention of a new audience looking for entertainment avenues. Esports companies are investing in innovative new Esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

The Global Esports Market was valued at USD 1072.35 Million in the year 2019. The increasing audience reach and engagement activities, formidable investments, rising live streaming of games, and increasing infrastructure for the league tournaments are key factors driving the market growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions is one of the major word for corporate finance world. In June 2019, Immortals Gaming Club, a USA-based company specialized in providing esports platform through the development of software such as video game software, acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment for over USD 100 million. The acquisition is expected to help Immortals Gaming Club to become a part of franchised esports leagues and to become the world`s largest esports organizations, boosting elite brands such as Immortals, OpTic, MIBR and LA Valiant.

North America region holds the major Esports market share in 2019 as the region has reliably commanded the market for a considerable length of time, with PC gaming serving a more specialty gathering of customers. With the diversified North America League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) and Overwatch League, speculation and development are relied upon to proceed in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Esports Market by Revenue Source (Sponsorship & Advertising, Merchandise & Ticket Sales, Media rights, Game Publisher’s Fees)

• The report assesses the Esports market by Streaming Platform (Twitch, Youtube, Others)

• The Global E-Sports Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Revenue Source, and Streaming Platform. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks key developments, strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, FACEIT, Epic Games, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Riot Games Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Gfinity Plc., Valve Corporation.

• The report presents the analysis of Esports market for the historical period 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

• Esports Vendors

• Esports Streaming Platforms

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

