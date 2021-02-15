Dehydrated Meat Products MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Insight

Dehydrated Meat Products Market are processed by drying the meat by removing the water content to extend the shelf-life of the products. Dried meat can be stored at ambient temperatures for many months. Due to the low water content, microbial spoilage of the muscle proteins can be safely prevented. Moreover, dehydrated meat products are highly nutritive and cost-effective.

The various techniques used to dehydrate the meat include Vacuum Dried, Spray Dried, Sun-Dried, Hot Air Dried, Freeze Dried and others. Dried pieces and fermented sausages are the two groups of dehydrated meat products.

The continuous increase in demand for meat products is driving the growth of the dehydrated meat products. The extended shelf life of the meat product is majorly driving the market for dehydrated meat products globally. Hectic lifestyle of the consumers followed by a high inclination towards convenience products is propelling the growth of dehydrated meat products market. Rising disposable income and growing inclination towards meat products as a source of nutritive diet are further boosting the market

in favor of dehydrated meat products. Moreover, the key players in the global dehydrated meat products market are emphasizing to enhance their investment in product development to extend the product line which is having a positive impact on the growth of the market, both in developed as well as developing countries. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.6% of dehydrated meat products market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Trend

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Dehydrated Meat Products Market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Group LLC (U.S.), Henningsen Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marfrig Group (Brazil), Hormel Foods (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.) and BRF S.A. (Brazil)

Segment

Dehydrated Meat Products Market is segmented based on type such as dried pieces and fermented sausages. Among them, fermented sausages segment is anticipated to be growing substantially over the forecast period followed by dried pieces.

Based on technology, Dehydrated Meat Products Market is segmented such as Sun-Dried, Hot Air Dried, Vacuum Dried, Spray Dried, Freeze Dried and others. Among all, the sun-dried process is segment to be the majorly accepted technique for dehydrated meat products followed by hot the air dried technique. However, the spray dried technique is projected to have substantial growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, dehydrated meat products market is segmented such as store-based and non-store based. Among them, store-based distribution channel is dominating the market where consumers are interested in buying the product from the super markets & hyper markets instead of the normal grocery shop.

Regional Analysis

Dehydrated Meat Products Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is anticipated to be dominating the dehydrated meat products market followed by North America. High inclination towards portable convenience foods followed by growing health-conscious population is driving the growth of dehydrated meat products in North America. Moreover, in Europe, there is a high inclination towards meat products for protein intake which is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for dehydrated meat products in which China and Japan are the major contributors followed by India. Moreover, Latin American countries, offer ample opportunities for expansion to major players. Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative places to enhance the business of dehydrated meat products.

