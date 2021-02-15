Cannabis Testing Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Cannabis Testing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

SC Labs

Steep Hill, Inc.

SGS Canada Inc.

CW ANALYTICAL

PharmLabs

GreenLeaf Lab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Research Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America