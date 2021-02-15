Global Stroke Disorder Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Heart strokes and brain strokes can strike any moment and can be fatal. Hence, the market offering treatment for it is always lucrative. Globally it is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of this market is the increasing high blood pressure patients. Due to increasing alcoholism and patients with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases are increasing the growth of this disorder and the market offering its treatment.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global stroke disorder and treatment market that estimates huge aggrandizement in this market between 2016 and 2022. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next seven years. It analyzes the market on the basis of various factors including porters five force analysis, price analysis, and supply chain analysis.

Treatment-based segmentation of the market covers tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) and endovascular procedures. TPA is an enzyme involved in the breakdown of blood clots and dissolves them. The endovascular procedure is surgery. Being innovative, it is a less invasive procedure, popularly used for treating problems affecting the blood vessels, such as an aneurysm, which is a swelling or “ballooning” of the blood vessel. By types, the market has been segmented into hemorrhagic strokes and ischemic stroke. The weakened blood vessel leakage is called a hemorrhagic stroke. Its two categories are aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. Ischemic strokes occur as a result of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain.

The global stroke disorder and treatment market has been segmented into medicines, treatment, types, and lastly region. On the basis of medicines, this market has been segmented into anticoagulants, anti-hypertensive, and antiplatelet. Anticoagulants, also called blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Apixaban (Eliquis), dabigatran (Pradaxa), edoxaban (Savaysa), enoxaparin (Lovenox), fondaparinux (Arixtra), heparin, rivaroxaban (Xarelto), and warfarin (Coumadin) are some examples of anticoagulants. Antiplatelet is a member of a class of pharmaceutical drugs that decrease platelet aggregation and inhibit thrombus formation. They are more effective in the arterial circulation compared anticoagulants. Examples of antiplatelet include clopidogrel (Plavix), dipyridamole/aspirin (Aggrenox), eptifibatide (Integrilin), prasugrel (Effient), ticagrelor (Brilinta), and ticlodipine (Ticlid). Antihypertensives are a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Examples of antihypertensives include benazepril (Lotensin), captopril (Capoten), enalapril (Vasotec), lisinopril (Zestril and Prinivil), perindopril (Aceon), quinapril (Accupril), ramipril (Altace), and trandolapril (Mavik).

The regional segmentation of global stroke disorder and treatment market cover North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The key players of this market are primarily based in these continents. In other parts of the world, the market for stroke disorder and treatment is limited due to less advanced medical facilities, little investment in health care, lack of awareness about stroke disorder, and poor infrastructure. In North America and Europe, investments in research and development (R & D) and advanced medical facilities boost this market. According to this report, the market in North America is expected to rise and earn maximum revenue by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global stroke disorder and treatment market include AstraZeneca {United Kingdom (UK)}, Bayer Pharma AG (Germany), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Pfizer {United States of America (US)}.

