Genetic Engineering Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends

The genetic engineering market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing technologies for gene, widespread use of genetic engineering found in developed countries, special attention towards stem cells, increasing use of genetic engineering in medicine and various others.

Increasing funding for research and development of medical products is further favouring the growth of the market. Global genetic engineering market is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.48% during forecast period 2017 to 2027.

The market is forecasted to demonstrate a double digit growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2027.

Global Genetic Engineering Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of Genetic engineering appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., New England Biolabs, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc and various others have their home in the region and generate maximum market share.

These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

