Dietary Fiber MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Analysis

Dietary fiber is essential in regulating the digestive system, and blood sugar. Dietary fiber is also linked to weight loss; this is due to the feeling of fullness associated with consumption of fiber. Rising health consciousness of consumers and increase in lifestyles diseases has driven the demand for high fiber foods and supplements.

The global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023, according to Market Research Future’s latest report. The increase in demand for products catering to digestive health is a key factor which is predicted to drive high demand for dietary fiber products. Additionally, the geriatric demographic has been found to be the largest consumer group to consume fiber products for digestive and overall health thus driving demand and in turn growth of the dietary fiber market.

The functional food & beverage market is expected to witness a high demand during the forecast period. With dietary fiber being a popular addition to functional food, the growth of the functional food market will proportionally increase the growth of the dietary fiber market.

Challenges this market faces include the high cost of research & development associated with the manufacturing of dietary fiber. However, the demand for dietary fiber products is not likely to reduce anytime soon, thus mitigating this challenge to a great extent as R&D is necessary to further the market.

Industry Key Players

Prominent players that have been profiled in the report include Roquette, Sudzucker AG Company, Hubei Cheng Konjac Industry Development Co. Ltd., Nexira, Cargill, B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Fibersol, Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Ingredion.

Latest Industry News

Reservage, a popular beauty, and wellness supplement company has just released a line of products in collaboration with famous nutrition expert, Brooke Alpert, RD. FibeHer has 8 grams of fiber and 5 grams of collagen in each serving and works toward stabilizing blood sugar. The fiber blend contains several well-known prebiotics including Fibersol-2 resistant maltodextrin fiber.

Scientists at Monash University from the Department of Immunology have found that fermented fiber and its by-products have great potential to prevent and treat viral infections. The short-chain fatty acids in fermented fiber, maybe prove essential in improving the efficiency of the flu vaccine.

Market Segmentation

The global for Dietary Fiber Market has been segmented by source, fiber component, end-use, function, and region. MRFR’s detailed analysis of segments under these provides an insight into the market trends and future opportunities.

By source, the market has been segmented into woody plants, whole grain, fruits, plant extracts, microbial gum, seaweed extract, vegetables and others.

By fiber component, the market has been segmented into inulin, pectin, polydextrose, cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin, lignin and others.

By end-use, the market has been segmented into functional food & beverages, breakfast cereals, animal feed, pharmaceutical and others.

By function, the market has been segmented into fermentation, water holding capacity, viscosity, get formation, binding agents, and others.

By region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe lead the market with the first and second largest market shares respectively. This is due to the prevalence of unhealthy diets and the need for high fiber in foods. With a growing shift toward consumption of healthy products and the rising demand for functional foods & beverages which contain added fiber are major market drivers for the region. Prevalence of lifestyle diseases and other problems caused by lack of appropriate fiber intake is expected to propel the demand for fiber products in the coming years. North America is likely to continue its dominance of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the high geriatric population in Europe is likely to drive growth for this region due to the high demand for dietary fiber products for that demographic.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as India & China has led to a change in diet and a high demand for convenient food products, which are not necessarily appropriately nutritious. This has boosted the demand for fiber supplements, and other products that deliver the required daily fiber intake. The region is projected to show significant growth in an effort to meet the rising demand for dietary fiber products.

