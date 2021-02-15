Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Jan 13, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — Market Synopsis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market:

Globally, carbon fiber reinforced polymer has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period. Fiber reinforced polymer composites are made by combining a plastic polymer resin together with strong reinforcing fibers. Here components retain their original form and contribute their own unique properties that result in a new composite material with enhanced overall performance. Reinforcing polymer material with fibers improves their strength and stiffness. The polymer resin is typically viscous and may be easily molded but is relatively weak. The resin component protects against abrasion or chemical attack to the material surface and acts as a binder for the reinforcing fibers, which mechanically supports and transfer loads in the composite.

ed States carbon fiber manufacturers had a total nameplate capacity of 53.2 million pounds representing about 28% of global production capacity. Two general manufacturing methods for carbon fibers have been commercialized to date. : The first involves production of carbon fibers from a polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor, while the second method involves the conversion of a petroleum pitch precursor. The PAN process so far has been the most common method used, accounting for approximately 95% of U.S. production capacity. .According to MRFR analysis the PAN process was considered as the current typical and state-of-the-art manufacturing method for carbon fibers.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has dominated the market for global carbon fiber reinforced polymer market with the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe which are the growing market for global carbon fiber reinforced polymer market and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% respectively from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players in market includes 3M, Aciturri, Bassara, Caproni, Dow Chemical Dr. Schnabel GmbH & Co.KG, DuPont, Nissan, Bombardier, and Gurit

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and distributors of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer.

Suppliers and traders of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and Trade experts.

Consulting in chemical experts.

Study Objectives of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Market is to Provide Following Benefits

Provides detail about global carbon fiber reinforced polymer market by application, by production process and by region in forecasted period i.e. till 2022.

Identifies the market dynamics of carbon fiber reinforced polymer market dynamics by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.

Analyzes various factors like value chain analysis and Porters five Forces model.

Gives past and estimated future revenue of market segment with respect to APAC, North America, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Gives strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Tracks mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product development of each applicant of the carbon fiber reinforced polymer