Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment reveals that the global water treatment chemicals market is prognosticated to expand at a healthy pace over the forecast period 2016 to 2023. The drastic growth in the population has intensified the need for potable water. However,

the groundwater level has been decreasing in the recent years. This, in turn, has motivated the market participants to invest in solutions for the treatment of the water available. It is estimated to have an optimistic impact on the expansion of the water treatment chemicals market across the projection period.

The rising burden of water-borne diseases has created an awareness about its lethal effects. This, in turn, has boosted the growth trajectory of the COVID-19 analysis on water treatment chemicals market by generating higher demand for clean water. In addition, rapid industrialization is another major factor responsible for revolutionizing the global market. The increasing water requirement for industrial processes has catapulted the water treatment chemicals market on an upward trajectory. Also, the initiatives undertaken by the governments for making potable water available is anticipated to influence the market growth positively.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the water treatment chemicals market share has been segmented into corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, coagulants and flocculants, chelating agents, biocides and disinfectants, anti-foaming agents, oxidants, oxygen scavengers, pH adjusters and stabilizers, algaecides, and others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the water treatment chemicals market has been segmented into chemical processing, paper and pulp, oil & gas, food & beverage, municipal water treatment plants, power generation, mining, and others.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Regional Analysis:

The global water treatment chemicals market analysis, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is currently leading the global market and is presumed to continue its dominance over the assessment period. The growth of the end-user industries is forecasted to reflect on the expansion of the water treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years. Other factors prognosticated to favor the proliferation of the market are low production cost, availability of inexpensive labor, relaxed investment protocols, and growing population.

North America and Europe are on the verge of entering the matured phase and are poised to exhibit steady growth in the forthcoming years. Stringent regulations enforced for maintaining a hygienic level of water are poised to drive the expansion of the regional water treatment chemicals market across the review period.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of an established oil & gas sector in the region. Meanwhile, Latin America, which holds the least market share presently, is prognosticated to exhibit considerable growth in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont, Inc. (US), INDOCHEM (India), Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands), Thermax (India), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Accepta Water Treatment (UK), Chembond Chemicals Limited (India), Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (Norway), Aries Chemical, Inc. (US), Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), Culligan (US), Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd. (India), ChemTreat Inc. (US), and Aquaquest Water Treatment Chemicals (India).

