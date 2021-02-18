Global World Duplex Stainless Steel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Duplex Stainless Steel , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Duplex Stainless Steel market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex

By End-User / Application

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

By Company

Sandvik Materials Technology

Tata Steel

Arcelormittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

Outokumpu OYJ

Posco Group

Acerinox S.A.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Sandmeyer Steel Company

Rolled Alloys Inc.

Valbruna Stainless Inc.

Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa

Butting GmbH & Co. Kg

Foroni S.P.A.

Erasteel

Taiyuan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. (Tisco)

Ambica Steels

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd.

Penn Stainless Products

Titan Metal Fabricators