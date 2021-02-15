Fruit Concentrate MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Insight

Fruit purees are thick, smooth products which have been processed such that the insoluble fibrous parts are broken up so as to be able to fit through a fine sieve. Further this concentrate is processed to reduce the microbiological loading and thus increasing the shelf life. Fruit concentrate market is mainly driven by the demand for healthy alternative to carbonated beverages and change in the lifestyle. Detoxification of the body by consuming juices has been realized by many consumers all over the globe, due to increasing working class population, rising disposable income and changing consumption pattern.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2998

Fruit concentrate manufactured by cold pressed is considered healthy as the process preserves all nutrients content of the fruit. Fruit concentrates of citrus and berries, and others are consumed on a larger proportion, consumers are aware of the health benefits such as it helps in building metabolism, strengthens the immune system, solves gastric issues which is faced by many people now-a-days, hence consumers are trying to find natural remedies for health problems. Fruit concentrate is loaded with antioxidants therefore it is good for skin and hair and thus consumers prefer pure fruit concentrate over other juice products. These healthy advantages will be driving the market growth during the forecast period. Globally the market for fruit concentrate is expected to grow by 5.5% from 2017 to 2023.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@taursuraj56-5592/yZedE2YsI

Major Key Players

The Key Players profiled in the Fruit Concentrate Market are AGRANA Investment Corp (Austria), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Sudzucker AG (Germany), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Diana Naturals (France), SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands) and Doehler Group (Germany)

ALSO READ : https://ello.co/taursuraj55/post/ep1touyjjrpx4nis4-utfa

Industry Segments

of type which includes fruit, vegetable, mixed juice and others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into pasteurized, cold pressed, raw, dehydration and others. On basis of form, market is again segmented into 100 % juice, frozen, puree, powder, and others. On basis of Process it is segmented into pasteurized, cold pressed, raw, dehydration and others. By Form includes 100 % Juice, Frozen, Puree, Powder, and Others. And by application includes dairy, bakery & confectionery, desserts, beverages. By distribution channel includes store based, non-based.

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ https://www.evernote.com/shard/s474/sh/5b48219a-276f-6b7a-d37b-66298744292f/f46be3f85a866ecf4ba457de5de030f6

Global Fruit Concentrate Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by North America, as there is a change in the consumption pattern. In North America the demand for fruit juice is increasing as due to rising health issues and changing consumption pattern. In countries like China and India there is high demand for various healthy fruit concentrate, due to demand healthy alternative to carbonated beverages and changing lifestyle.

ALSO READ http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/arte/musica/new_age/686113.html

Latest Industry Updates

May 2016 Oregon Fruit Products LLC launched fruit purees for brewing purpose. Rising demand for fruit concentrates and purees have resulted in manufacturers focusing more on product launch. The strategy will help the company to generate high revenues based on the potential ingredient it has launched.

Dec 2015 In order to expand their vegetable range of puree concentrate, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients launched pure concentrate with ingredients including carrot, spinach and kale.

Aug 2015 Ingredion Incorporated; one of the leading provider of ingredient solutions acquired Kerr Concentrates, Inc. in order to enter into the market of natural fruit and vegetable concentrates, purees and essences. Escalating demand for these natural fruit ingredient has fostered the company to enter into this business and broaden their product portfolio.

Jan 2015 Rhodes Food Group acquired Western Cape-based fruit juice manufacturer, Pacmar to strengthen their market position and enter into fruit purees and juice concentrates business.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers is Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details