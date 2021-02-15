Global Antioxidants Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Antioxidants Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,996.2 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Antioxidants can prevent or slow the damage to cells caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that a body produces as a reaction to environmental and other factors. Antioxidants can be natural or synthetic. Antioxidants have applications in various industries, including food and beverages, animal feed, personal care, and pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for antioxidants in 2019, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. China was the largest country-level market with a share of 43.61% in 2019. However, India is projected to witness a substantial growth rate during the study period. The massive population and increasing health consciousness in developing countries in the region, such as India and China, are factors that are influencing the growth of the antioxidants market in the region.

The global antioxidants market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. The wide end-use applications of antioxidants are driving the global market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for convenience food across the globe is boosting the sales of antioxidants in the food industry. Moreover, the rising demand for natural antioxidants in various application industries is creating profitable opportunities for manufacturers. However, stringent regulations associated with food antioxidants are restraining the growth of the global market.

Segmental Analysis

Global Antioxidants Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Application and Region.

By type, the market has been divided into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment is further divided into categories such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, and others, whereas, the natural segment is further divided into categories such as vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, polyphenol, and others. The synthetic segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019. The high demand for BHA and BHT in processed food applications is expected to boost the growth of the synthetic antioxidants market. However, the demand for natural type is projected to be high during the forecast period.

Based on form, the market has been segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019 due to the wide use of antioxidants in the food and beverage and feed industries to increase the product shelf life. Moreover, the growing application areas of dry antioxidants are expected to propel the growth of the dry segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, personal care, and others. The food and beverage segment has further been divided into fats & oils; convenience food; beverages; bakery & confectionery; meat, poultry, & seafood products; and others. The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with meat, poultry, & seafood products contributing to the majority of antioxidant sales. The increasing demand for products owing to properties such as enhancing flavor, aroma, color, and hindering oxidation are expected to propel the demand for the product in the food and beverage applications. However, the personal care segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global antioxidants market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific accounted for the dominant share of the global market in 2019, with China being the major consumer of antioxidants. Moreover, it is expected to be the most lucrative regional market for antioxidant manufacturers during the review period. North America’s antioxidants market also accounted for a significant share in 2019. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the antioxidants market in the region. Improvements in the lifestyles of the consumers prompt them to consume clean label products, which is fueling the growth of the European market. The Rest of the World is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players

• Kemin Industries Inc. (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Kalsec Inc. (US)

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (US)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Eastman Chemical Company (US)

• Barentz Group (Netherlands)

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

• DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

• Adisseo (France)

