Still Wine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

Still wine is a fermented beverage free from carbon dioxide. The prominent market players are adopting mergers & acquisitions as their main growth strategy to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in April 2020, E.&J. Gallo Winery acquired Stagecoach Vineyard with an aim to gain market dominance.

Based on type, the global still wine market has been segmented into white wine, red wine, and rosé wine. The red wine segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of the global still wine market and shall continue its dominance during the forecast period. The health benefits offered by red wine are the main determinants driving the growth of the segment. The white wine segment is also expected to account for a significant market share.

The global still wine market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store and non-store. The store segment has been further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to gain the major share, in terms of revenue, of the global still wine market. As per MRFR analysis, of the total alcohol sold in supermarkets, still wine accounted for nearly 1/3rd in 2020.

However, the non-store segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of e-retailing. The Chinese still wine market is focusing on e-retail as a sales channel, which is paving the way for international wine brands to enter the country-level market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Still Wine Market are Accolade Wines (Australia), Constellation Brands, Inc. (US), Miguel Torres SA (Spain), the Wine Group (California), Diageo (UK), Concha y Toro (Chile), E.&J. Gallo Winery (US), Treasury Wine Estates (Australia), Castel Group (France), and Pernod Ricard (France).

Regional Analysis

The global still wine market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to lead the global Still Wine Market owing to the rising demand for still wine. The high production and consumption of wine in various European countries such as Italy, France, Spain, and Germany is fueling the growth of the regional market.

The still wine market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period due to the rising consumption of wine in the region. Moreover, the increasing export of Australian wine to China due to increasing awareness and the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement that took effect in 2015 is also boosting the growth of the regional market.

Segmentation

The global still wine market has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.