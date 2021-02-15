Automated Guided Vehicle Research Report 2015-2020

Market Overview
Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,579.3 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.85% during
the forecast period (2019–2025).
The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse
of the market in the coming years. Automated guided vehicle is a computer
controlled and battery-powered load carrier that runs in a warehouse or on the
plant floor without the need of an onboard operator or driver. AGVs can improve
efficiency and productivity as well as they can reduce product damage and labor
costs. AGVs are useful in various operational applications such as pallet
transportation of goods, loading and handling, pallet wrapping, tracking of
cartons and products, and barcode scanning. They are used in various end-use
industries, which include logistics & distribution, automotive, electrical &
electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and plastics & polymers.
There are various types of AGVs, and they are tow vehicle, unit load carrier,
forklift vehicle, assembly, line vehicles, and pallet trucks.
Segmental Analysis
The global market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based
on vehicle type, technology, application and industry. On the basis of vehicle
type, the tow vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market. Tow
AGVs work to add and remove the non-powered vehicles to/from the AGV vehicle at
designated stops along a path can navigate a basic loop or a more complicated
preprogrammed pathway, but typical towing vehicles do not reverse and need the
looping system. The non-powered vehicles that are generally towed by towing
vehicles include quad steer carts, wagon wheel style trailers, hospital carts,
dollies, hand trucks, and maintenance carts and are useful for applications
such as heavy lifting, tugging or towing, load transferring, pallet loading and
unloading, and load positioning. Such factors are expected to drive the growth
of the tow vehicle segment.
By technology, the laser guidance segment is expected to dominate
the market. The laser guidance is a non-wire guided navigation system that uses
targets in predictable locations and is the most popular navigation system in
North America and Western Europe. The laser guidance technology relies on
mounted laser scanners to function accurately as the scanners emit a laser onto
a target, then reflects it. The AGV determines the target distance based on the
amount of time it takes for the reflection to return and orients itself in
relation to its distance from the target.
By application, the transportation segment is expected to dominate
the market. AGVs are used to transport units such as containers and cartons in
areas with limited space. Furthermore, AGVs equipped with forklifts or conveyor
elements for pallets and roll containers increase flexibility for demanding
transport, storage, and picking activities. Transport AGVs automate the
workflow by managing and executing transport tasks and design the optimized and
flexible path to improve the operational efficiency.
By industry, logistics & distribution segment
dominates the market. The logistics & distribution play a major role in
packaging, construction, and other industries. The increase in the number of
small and medium organizations and customers further raises the demand for
logistics & distribution. The increase in the number of freight services providers
and the multiple governmental requirements for shipping/exporting/importing
increase the complexity of the size, type, and a variety of products. Such
factors are expected to enable the growth of third-party logistics.
Regional Analysis
Geographic analysis of the global automated guided vehicle
market spans
across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World.
In 2018, Europe
dominated with a value of USD
1,084.8 Million. The regional
market value is expected to reach USD
1,940.5 Million by 2025 with
an impressive 8.77% CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the key industry participants of the global automated
guided vehicle market are KUKA
AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan),
SSI SCHÄFER (US), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), JBT corporation (US),KION
GROUP AG (Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), SCOTT (New Zealand),
Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Seegrid Corporation (US), Hyster-Yale Materials
Handling, Inc.(US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany).
