Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

M-commerce (mobile commerce) is the buying and selling of goods and services through wireless handheld devices such as cellular telephone and personal digital assistants (PDAs).
The M-Commerce market is expected to grow with increasing number of smartphones, tablets and other internet enabled devices.
In 2018, the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Google
Gemalto
IBM
MasterCard
Oxygen8
Mopay
PayPal
Visa
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Premium SMS
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Direct Carrier Billing
Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retailing
Billing
Ticketing Services
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
