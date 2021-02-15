Global Hydroponic Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The global Hydroponic Systems market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroponic Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponic Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hydroponic Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hydroponic Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nelson and Pade Inc

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

Aquaponic Source

Urban Farmers AG

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

ECF Farm Systems

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Drip System

Ebb- Flow (Flood & Drain)

N.F.T. (Nutrient Film Technique)

Water Culture

Aeroponics

Wick System

Segment by Application

Farmland

Greenhouse

Other