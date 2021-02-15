Global Hydroponic Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The global Hydroponic Systems market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hydroponic Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponic Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hydroponic Systems in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hydroponic Systems manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nelson and Pade Inc
Backyard Aquaponics
Aquaponics USA
PentairAES
Gothic Arch Greenhouses
Stuppy
Aquaponic Source
Urban Farmers AG
PFAS
EcoGro
Aquaponic Lynx
Aquaponics Place
Endless Food Systems
Aonefarm
ECF Farm Systems
Japan Aquaponics
Evo Farm
Water Farmers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Drip System
Ebb- Flow (Flood & Drain)
N.F.T. (Nutrient Film Technique)
Water Culture
Aeroponics
Wick System
Segment by Application
Farmland
Greenhouse
Other