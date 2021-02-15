Global Inflight Connectivity Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Inflight connectivity equipment provides broadband connectivity and live television to both the seatback and passenger devices, as well as mobile phone capabilities including voice, data, text and other GPRS services.

The OEM segment is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as compared to the aftermarket segment.

The global Inflight Connectivity Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Inflight Connectivity Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inflight Connectivity Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AVIONICA

Custom Control Concepts

Display Interactive

Donica Aviation Engineering

ELTA

Flightcell International

Garmin International

GEE

HAECO Cabin Solutions

HONEYWELL

IDAIR

Inflight Dublin

PANASONIC AVIONICS CORPORATION

ROCKWELL COLLINS

Satcom Direct

Sky Definition Aero Systems

SmartSky Networks

Stellar Entertainment

THALES

Triagnosys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

WiFi Type

Data Communication Type

Segment by Application

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Others