Global Inflight Connectivity Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Inflight connectivity equipment provides broadband connectivity and live television to both the seatback and passenger devices, as well as mobile phone capabilities including voice, data, text and other GPRS services.
The OEM segment is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as compared to the aftermarket segment.
The global Inflight Connectivity Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Inflight Connectivity Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Inflight Connectivity Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AVIONICA
Custom Control Concepts
Display Interactive
Donica Aviation Engineering
ELTA
Flightcell International
Garmin International
GEE
HAECO Cabin Solutions
HONEYWELL
IDAIR
Inflight Dublin
PANASONIC AVIONICS CORPORATION
ROCKWELL COLLINS
Satcom Direct
Sky Definition Aero Systems
SmartSky Networks
Stellar Entertainment
THALES
Triagnosys
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
WiFi Type
Data Communication Type
Segment by Application
Airliner
General Aviation
Business Aircraft
Others