Food Service Packaging Market: 2021 Industry Share, Trends, Major Factors, Global Growth, Top Manufacturers, Regional Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Food Service Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Food service packaging market by its product, application and region.

Market Highlights:

The major driver for the growth of the food service packaging market can be attributed to the increase in acceptance of ready to eat food by end-use customers. The increasing popularity of the convenient packaging for storing food products and the increase in number of quick service restaurants are also driving the growth of the market. The food service packaging market is also driven by the increase in demand for recyclable and sustainable packaging materials by the food and beverage industry.

Market Research Analysis:

The market has been analyzed based on products, applications and regions. Based on products, the flexible packaging segment is expected to grow the highest, owing to factors such as the low cost associated with flexible packaging and the ability of flexible packages to store all types of food. Many flexible packages are easily recyclable and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, which further lead to an increase in use of flexible packages in food service packaging.

Key Players:

The key players of food service packaging market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Ampac Packaging LLC (U.S.), Bemis Company Incorporated (U.S.), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), BWAY Corporation (U.S.), Greif Incorporated (U.S.), Letica Corporation (U.S.), Rock-Tenn Company (U.S.) and others.

Table of Content

1… Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3… Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Product

4.1 Flexible Packaging

4.2 Rigid Packaging

4.3 Paper And Pouches

4.4 Bags

4.5 Others

5… Global Food Service Packaging Market, By Application

5.1 Dairy Products

5.2 Fruits And Vegetables

5.1 Baked Goods

5.2 Others

……….

