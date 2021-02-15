Global Electric Cookers Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global Electric Cookers market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electric Cookers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Cookers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electric Cookers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Cookers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips
Panasonic
Tiger
TOSHIBA
HITACHI
Joyoung
Midea
SUPOR
CUCKOO
POVOS
TOSOT
ZOJIRUSHI
Royalstar
Enaiter
CUCHEN
TONZE
ASD
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Low Volume IH Electric Cooker (V<3L)
Medium Volume IH Electric Cooker (3L≤V≤5L)
Large Volume IH Electric Cooker (V≥6L)
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial