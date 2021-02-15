Spices market, Growth of Forecast to 2025

Globalization has inspired consumers to search for new flavors. This has influenced several European manufacturers to introduce spice blends of cross-cultural cuisines. The trend followed by the manufacturers in the European spices market is offering products in small packaging. This allows the consumers to try out new spices in a smaller portion, which is projected to boost the growth of the retail spices market in the coming years. The awareness regarding the health benefits of spices is increasing in the Western market. Besides, organizations such as the European Spice Association and AYUSH are promoting the use of spices, which is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in the coming years.

