Vitamin Supplements Market, Growth of Forecast to 2025

The Global Vitamin Supplements Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on type, the global vitamin supplements market has been segmented into vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, multivitamins, and others. The multivitamins segment dominated the global vitamin supplements market in 2018. The popularity of multivitamins has increased over the last few decades. Multivitamins are available in different forms such as tablets, capsules, softgels, gummies, powder, and liquid. However, tablets and capsules are the preferred form. The demand for multivitamins can be attributed to several factors. They aid in meeting the required dosages of various vitamins while helping prevent cardiovascular disease. Multivitamin supplements also minimize the chances of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adhesive-tapes-market-2021-industry-overview-by-top-key-players-opportunities-key-factors-regional-outlook-and-forecast-research-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/toy-drones-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-cagr-of-nearly-1721-during-the-forecast-period-of-2020-to-2028-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/military-computers-global-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-640-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/autonomous-navigation-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-cagr-of-nearly-1603-during-the-forecast-period-of-2020-to-2024-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/urban-air-mobility-market-business-statistics-industry-review-research-study-and-growth-to-2028-2021-01-19