Gelatin Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Analysis

Gelatin is a natural gelling and thickening agent obtained from animal sources. Gelatin forms strong, transparent, and flexible gels and films. It is easily soluble in hot water and, thus, is valuable in food processing, pharmaceuticals, photography, and paper production. Gelatin is 90% protein and contains 18 amino acids, including nine of the 10 essential amino acids. Thus, the increasing demand for high protein products is driving the growth of the Gelatin Market across the globe.

Segment

The global Gelatin Market has been segmented based on type, source, application, and region.

Based on type, the global gelatin market has been segmented into type A and type B. The type A segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. Type A of gelatin is food-grade gelatin. The growing demand for gelatin in sports drinks owing to its high protein and low fat content is projected to accelerate the growth of the segment.

The global gelatin market has been segregated, by source, as swine skin, bovine skin, animal bones, and others. The swine skin segment is expected to dominate the global gelatin market during the assessment period as pigskin is rich in collagen proteins and is considered more stable than gelatin from other sources.

as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the high demand for gelatin in the food processing industry. The food & beverage segment has further been divided into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, sweet and savory snacks, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Gelatin Market are TROBAS GELATINEARE (Netherlands), TESSENDERLO Group (Belgium), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta GELATIN (India), GELITA (Germany), WEISHARDT (France), ITALGELATINE (Italy), LAPI Gelatine (Italy), GELNEX (Brazil) and JUNCA Gelatines (Spain)

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Global Gelatin Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is expected to dominate the global gelatin market owing to

the easy availability of raw material in the region. Moreover, the growing application industries in the region are driving market growth.