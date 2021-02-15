Global Display Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Market Highlights:

Display Packaging Industry witnessed technology adoption, at large, in terms of equipment, and packaging methods, and the demand for primary packaging is stagnant. MRFR analysts conclude that display packaging market will grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. The global display packaging market continues to grow due to the exciting trends such as the surge of personalized packaging, increasing awareness to sustainability issues, demographic and economic drivers.

Prestigious luxury brands look for new packaging techniques and innovations to make their products stand out in extremely competitive shelf spaces. The packaging sales in the emerging markets are expected to continue to show strong growth, as both increased consumer consumption and demand for luxury goods, drive the need for sophisticated packaging. Display Packaging is mostly used to package highly expensive and sophisticated products. Packaging impacts the brand image of a company to a great extent. Display packaging also improves brand recall, to increase the revenue generated by the manufacturers and retailers. Display packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of ~7.02% during the forecast period.

Packaging plays a significant role in the buying decision process as well as it adds high value. Besides making the products incredibly appealing, display packaging prevents contamination of products and protects premium items from damages. It reduces package pilferage and increases consumer engagement. The global display packaging market can be segmented on the basis of regions as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period on account of growing consumer spending in Japan and China. In Middle East and Africa, moderate growth can be expected due to expansion in the area, by global luxury product manufacturers.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and 35 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Display packaging Report -Forecast to 2022”.

The prominent players in the display packaging market include DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), International Paper (U.S.), Mondi Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. (Dublin), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Deufol SE (Germany), C&B Display Packaging Inc. (Canada), Grant Austin Display Packaging (South Australia), Excel Displays & Packaging (U.S.), Glama Pak (Australia).

