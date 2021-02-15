Global Sweet Potato Starch Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sweet potato starch is a type of natural starch from sweet potatoes. It is made from fresh sweet potato or dried sweet potato chips. However, fresh processing starch is the main type products because the quality of fresh sweet potato starch is better than dried sweet potato starch and it is demanding to get the dried sweet potato chips.

The sweet potato starch industry concentration is not high; there are many small factory produce potato starch.

The raw material is sweet potato. It is a type of seasonal product. Small producers usually produce the starch focus on 2-3 months after the harvest. Big producers can make the starch almost the whole year, but their whole opening capacity is around 2/3.

Companies in China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry

There are many producers in the market. That makes the competition very fierce, and makes the price of different brands more and more closer. The dried ones are much higher than the fresh products. Sweet potato starch price is influenced by the raw material price very well.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sweet Potato Starch 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Sweet Potato Starch 3900 industry.

