Over The Horizon Radar Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Analysis, Latest Research Report By MRFR-2023

The over the horizon radar market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Owing to the increasing terror incidents and cross border conflicts in the recent years, the government agencies along with the defense authorities are majorly focusing on ensuring proper surveillance and monitoring across their border and over neighboring countries, in order to detect any threats. This has resulted in an increased demand of the radar systems. The over the horizon radar systems are particularly used to acquire/detect the target’s location, which is miles away from the country or the position of the radar system. These radar systems also help in increasing the situational awareness of the military personnel.

Of late, there has been a high demand for the ground surveillance radar systems, which are primarily used in border security and for the protection of ports and waterways. It is expected that the increasing investments in such radar systems would provide opportunities for the market players, in the forthcoming years. For example, in June 2017, Thales Group, a key player in the market Group launched a range of the latest-generation multifunction ground radar.

The global over the horizon radar market has been segmented by product type, component, platform, aircraft type, and region. On the basis of product type, the over the horizon radar market is divided into surveillance & airborne early warning radar, tracking & fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture & moving target indicator radar, and others. In 2017, the surveillance & airborne early warning radar segment dominated the global market and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

This is primarily because the rising terror threats and the increasing cross border conflicts in various countries. On the basis of component, the over the horizon radar market is divided into antenna, transmitter, duplexer, receiver, and others. In 2017, the antenna segment dominated the global market and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the operational advantages of the antenna systems such as the transmission and reception of communication signals. On the basis of platform, the over the horizon radar market is divided into airborne, land-based, and naval. In 2017, the land-based segment dominated the global market, as these radar systems are fixed or man-portable and are used for the applications such as battlefield surveillance and weapons-locating, among others. Similarly, the demand for the airborne over the horizon radar systems, which are integrated on the fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), has been growing significantly in the recent years, primarily due to their effectivity in transmitting early warning signals and for land and maritime surveillance.

Key Players

The key players in the global over the horizon radar market are Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Aselsan (Turkey), Harris Corporation (US), and Leonardo (Italy).

