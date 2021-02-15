Advanced Telematics In Trucks Market (By Truck Type – Light Trucks, Medium Trucks, Heavy Trucks, Off-Road Trucks. By Application – Trailer Tracking, Vehicle Tracking, Container Tracking, Cold Store, Satellite Navigation, Wireless Vehicle Safety Communicat Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Advanced Telematics in Trucks market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the advanced telematics in trucks market, by segmenting it based on provider, application, industry verticals and regional demand. In automotive industry, there are various services facilitated by telematics equipment such as fuel management, driver behavior, journey analysis, vehicle diagnostics, vehicle tracking, GPS and navigation, vehicle theft tracking, internet connectivity and others. Advanced telematics in trucks offers a communication pathway between the driver and the dispatcher. Advanced telematics technology combines location technology (Global Positioning System or GPS), onboard computing, and other communication technology that helps in creating a massive potential market for various applications and most of the automotive companies to adapt the technology by 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes demand of the technology and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global Advanced Telematics in trucks market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of telematics in trucks.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Advanced Telematics in Trucks market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Advanced Telematics in Trucks market.

The report provides the size of the Advanced Telematics in Trucks market from 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global Advance Telematics in Trucks is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

The Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for Advanced Telematics in Trucks has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for advanced telematics in each application for its respective functions. The Advanced Telematics in Trucks market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from Advanced Telematics applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the Advanced Telematics in Trucks market, split into regions. Based on provider type, application and function type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for Advanced Telematics in Truck. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Various Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Advanced Telematics in Trucks several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Inc., Aether Systems Inc., Masternaut, People Net Communications Corp., and Daimler Fleet board GmbH.

The global Advanced Telematics in Truck market has been segmented into:

Advanced Telematics in Trucks Market: By Geography

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• Germany

• Russia

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• India

• China

• Japan

• Asian

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Advanced Telematics in Trucks Market: By Truck Type

• Light Trucks

• Medium Trucks

• Heavy Trucks

• Off-Road Trucks

Advanced Telematics in Trucks Market: By Application

• Trailer Tracking

• Vehicle Tracking

• Container Tracking

• Cold Store

• Satellite Navigation

• Wireless Vehicle Safety Communications

• Vehicle Mileage Capture

Advanced Telematics in Trucks Market: By Components

• Fleet Management

• In-Vehicle Emergency Call System

• In-Vehicle Entertainment and Internet Access

• In-Vehicle Voice

• Lease, Rental, HP, and Share Car Management

• Roadside Assistance

• Stolen Vehicle Recovery

• Usage-Based Insurance

• Vehicle Diagnostics