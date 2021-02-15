Global ALMOND MILK Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Almond Milk Market is plant milk and a substitute for animal-based milk products. It is derived from almond and is lactose and casein free and rich in several healthy nutrients. It is a low-calorie beverage for which it is gaining momentum among a large number of consumers. Commercial almond milk is available in various flavors and is usually enriched with vitamins, minerals, or proteins by the manufacturers. Covid-19 Impact on Almond Milk Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 15.19%. Almond milk is a substitute of the animal based traditional milk products. Almond milk is derived from the plant based sources and is lactose and casein free. Almond milk comes in various types sweetened, unsweetened, plain, and flavored, moreover it is usually enriched with vitamins

This report includes a study of strategies used in Covid-19 Impact on Almond Milk Market, mergers and acquisitions in juice concentrate, multiple product launch by Almond Milk market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Almond Milk Industry are Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), WHITEWAVE Foods (France), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), DAIYA Foods Inc. (Canada), SUNOPTA Inc. (Canada), Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (U.S.) and Tofutti Brands Inc. (U.S.)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in Almond Milk market. Manufacturers indulge in maintaining transparency and allow food traceability in order to manage and mitigate risk and lowering the impact of recalls and lowering liability costs. The global Almond Milk industry is segmented on the basis of application, formulations, distribution channel and regions of Almond Milk.

Industry Segments

On the basis of application, global Covid-19 Impact on Almond Milk Market has been segmented into food & beverages. Beverages segment is projected to account maximum market proportion throughout the forecast period. However, food segment is estimated to grow at a fast pace during the review period of 2017-2024. On the basis of formulations, global Almond Milk market has been segmented into plain & flavored. On the basis of distribution channel, global Almond Milk market has been segmented into store based and non-store based. Store based segment has been segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, health & wellness, pharmacy, convenience stores and others.

Regional Analysis

Almond Milk Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the world. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to reach to USD 2.16 Bn by the end of 2024. The region is projected to grow at a substantial growth of 15.4% during the review period of 2017-2024. Also, North America region is projected to expand at a high pace due to the rising incidents of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

