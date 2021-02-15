Robot Operating System Market: Key Findings, Key Players Profiles, Regional Analysis and Future Prospects

Market Segmentation

The robotics operating system (ROS) market is bifurcated on the basis of vertical and type.

By type, the global robot operating system industry is segmented into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment is again segmented into portable and stationary robots. The industrial robots segment is again segmented into linear robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others.

By vertical, the global robot operating system market is segmented into logistics, rubber and plastics, food and packaging, electronics, agriculture, retail, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global robot operating system market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. Growing research and development of robotics, coupled with the high & early adoption of robot operating systems are adding to the global robot operating system market growth in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico have the utmost share in the market.

