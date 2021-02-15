Global Data Center Virtualization Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Overview

The global data center virtualization market is approx. The value of USD 10 billion by 2023 estimates the future of market research (MRFR). The market is expected to achieve a healthy CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Key Players

The players leading the worldwide data center virtualization market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.) VMware Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat Inc. (U.S.), Dell Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Type 1 Hypervisor

Type 2 Hypervisor

Host Machine

Guest Machine

Paravirtualization Tools

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Regional Insights

APAC is most likely to grow at the fastest rate in the global data center virtualization market. Says MRFR’s data expert. The data center virtualization market in the region is expected to witness significant growth during the review period, especially in developing countries such as India, Japan and China, with a surge in demand for advanced technologies.

