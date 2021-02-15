Global Eye Cancer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global eye cancer market by type (intraocular cancer, squamous cell cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma), treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery & radiation therapy, hormone therapy), end user (hospital & clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global eye cancer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global eye cancer market include:
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.)
• Bayer AG (Germany)
• Amgen, Inc. (U.S.)
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)
• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
• AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K.)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Janssen Biotech, Inc. (U.S.)
• Sanofi (France)
• AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)
• Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan)
• Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)
• Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
• Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)
• Immunomedics (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of Middle East & Africa
