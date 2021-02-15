Global Automotive RADARMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Automotive Radar market expected to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The major trends in automotive radar market include higher focus on safety with the inclusion of 360 degrees vehicles surveillance, object identification, rear-end crash avoidance, and among others.

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522778605/automotive-radar-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-by-key-players-segmentation-trends-and-forecast-by-2026

RADAR, an acronym for Radio Detection and Ranging, is an electronic equipment used for tracking an object. Automotive RADAR is a system, which detects objects within its radius using radio waves to determine the spread area, angle, and speed. It was initially developed for the defense & military purpose but is used in automobiles due to the ongoing technological innovations. With the rise in integration of these technologies by automobile manufacturers into vehicles to make them future ready. Therefore, it is expected to fuel demand in the global market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-boat-rental-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-02-02

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Automotive Radar market. The global Automotive Radar market has been segmented based on region, range, and application.

Market Dynamics

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/whey-protein-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

The global Automotive Radar market growth is primarily driven by the rise in electric vehicle sales all around the world owing to the favorable government policies to reduce pollution by switching to electric vehicles. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2017, more than one Billion EVs were sold globally, with countries like Norway, China, and the US dominating the global EVs market in terms of market share.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/plastics-polymers-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

Moreover, rising interest & funding towards autonomous and electric cars coupled with technological advancements is expected to further fuel growth in the global market. Manufacturers have increased spending to R&D so as to introduce new technologies. For instance, Tesla Autopilot is an advanced driver-assistance system feature offered by Tesla that has lane centering, adaptive cruise control, self-parking, the ability to automatically change lanes, and the ability to summon the car to and from a garage or parking spot.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vegan-cheese-market-2020-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)