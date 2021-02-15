Global Fiberglass Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global fiberglass market by types (A-glass, C-glass, D-glass, E-glass, R-glass, S-glass, and others), by application (composites, insulations), by end user (aerospace, automotive, construction, electrical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others), and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

ALSO READ : https://industrytoday.co.uk/chemicals/fiberglass-market-to-2025–global-market-size–development-status–top-manufacturers–and-forecasts

The global fiberglass market is expected to reach USD 20.32 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.

The major players in global fiberglass market include:

Jushi Group Co. Ltd (China)

• AGY Holding Corp. (U.S.)

• Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (Europe)

• PPG Industries Inc. (US)

• Owens Corning (US)

• Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

• Taishan Fiberglass Inc (China)

• PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION (Taiwan)

• Fiber Glass Industries Inc (US)

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (US)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wine-barrel-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-02

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spices-seasonings-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-04

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-products-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

On the basis of types, the global fiberglass market has been categorized into the following segments:

• A-glass

• C-glass

• D-glass

• E-glass

• R-glass

• S-glass

• Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aquaculture-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-01-07

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)