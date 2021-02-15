Emergency Medical Supplies Market 2020 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Forecast to 2023

Global Emergency Medical Supplies Market Research Report: By Product Type (Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Personal Protection Equipment), By Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Others), By Distribution channel (Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce, Others) and By End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) – Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Emergency Medical Supplies Market is expected to register a 6.35% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The rising prevalence rates of chronic disease are responsible for increasing the number of hospital admissions for treatment. Chronic disease prevalence is directly accountable for increasing the demand for emergency medical supplies, thus, driving the growth of this market.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9776

The increasing demand for technologically advanced and easy to use emergency medical supplies is encouraging market players to launch effective products with unique features. Also, the growing occurrence of road accidents and trauma injuries, and an increase in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies to strengthen the healthcare sector are responsible for driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global emergency medical supplies market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Messer Group (Germany), Hokai Nuku (New Zealand), ERBE Medical Pvt. Ltd. (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc. (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Hutong (China), Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), and BOWA-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others

Segmentation

The global emergency medical supplies market has been segmented based on product type, application, and Distribution channel.

The market, based on product type, has been divided into Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, and Others. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment are further segmented into defibrillators, endotracheal tubes, ventilators, resuscitators, and laryngoscopes. The patient monitoring systems are divided into microelectromechanical systems, hemodynamic monitors, cardiac monitors, respiratory monitoring devices, neurological monitors, temperature monitoring devices, and prenatal and neonatal monitors. Hemodynamic Monitors are further classified into multi-parameter monitors, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, and blood gas and electrolyte analyzers. The cardiac monitors segment is segmented into ECG monitors, cardiac output monitors, and event monitors. Further respiratory monitoring devices are divided into pulse oximeters, anesthesia monitors, spirometers, capnography, and sleep apnea monitors. Neurological Monitors segment is further classified into EEG monitors, intracranial pressure monitors, cerebral oximeters, magnetoencephalography devices, and transcranial Doppler.

The wound care consumables are further segmented into dressings & bandages, sutures and staples, and others. The patient handling equipment segment is classified into patient lifting equipment, medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters, and others. The infection control supplies are further sub-segmented into disinfectants and cleansing agents and medical nonwovens.

The personal protection equipment segment is further bifurcated into hand and arm protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye and face protection equipment, foot and leg protection equipment, and others.

On the basis of application, the global emergency medical supplies market has been segregated into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and others. According to the National Cancer Institute, in n 2020, it is estimated that there will be 21,750 new cases of ovarian cancer and an estimated 13,940 people will die of this disease. It is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global emergency medical supplies market has been classified into retail pharmacies, E-commerce, and Others. Retail pharmacies are expected to hold maximum market share in the emergency medical supplies market.

By the end-user, the global emergency medical supplies market has been segmented hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. An increasing number of hospital admission and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the hospital segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada. The Americas held the largest share in the global market in 2019. The presence of major market players and increasing prevalence COVID-19 in the region are boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

The European emergency medical supplies market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The emergency medical supplies market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising geriatric population and the presence of a large patient pool, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The emergency medical supplies market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports:

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/stethoscope-market-wins-to-recover-as-covid-pandemic-drove-huge-losses-in-last-months-global-industry-analysis-by-size-trends-research-report-and-demad.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/population-health-management-market-2020-global-industry-demand-outlook-demand-emerging-trends-management-solution-service-providers-and-future-scope-phm-market-size.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/covid-19-impact-on-soft-tissue-repair-market-2020-global-size-share-industry-growth-swot-analysis-top-leaders-regional-outlook.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/genitourinary-drugs-market-trends-analysis-sales-projection-research-overview-business-opportunities-covid-19-impact-and-industry-insights-by-2023.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/liquid-biopsy-market-size-to-touch-usd-17372-28-million-at-28-0-cagr-by-2022.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/dry-mouth-relief-market-share-expected-to-touch-2777-14-million-usd-by-2026-global-industry-driving-factors-after-the-impact-of-pandemic-2020.html

https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/big-data-in-healthcare-market-size-worth-usd-17278-million-at-a-20-69-cagr-by-2022-covid-19-impact-analysis-share-value-emerging-trends-sales-growth-and-future-insights.html

https://www.openpr.com/news/2219791/virtual-machine-backup-and-recovery-market-covid-19-analysis

https://www.openpr.com/news/2218549/data-warehouse-as-a-service-market-to-come-as-the-most-optimistic

https://www.openpr.com/news/2216532/embedded-technology-market-bolstered-by-booming-industry

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]