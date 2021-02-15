Global File Sharing SoftwareMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global file sharing software market by type (system native, client server, peer to peer. cloud based), by application (enterprise and individual) by end – user (banking, education, telecom, IT, media, insurance, and utilities); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global file sharing software market is expected to reach USD 4 billion by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global file sharing software market include:

Citrix ShareFile Inc (U.S.)

• SecureDocs, Inc (U.S.)

• OpenDrive (U.S.)

• Onehub (U.S.)

• Droplr, Inc (U.S.)

• ownCloud GmbH (Germany)

Box Inc (U.S.)

• Huddle (U.S.)

• Google Inc (U.S.)

• Tresorit (Switzerland)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Dropbox, Inc (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global file sharing software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• System Native

• Client Server

• Peer to Peer

• Cloud Based

On the basis of application, the global file sharing software market has been categorized into the following segments:

Enterprise

• Individual

