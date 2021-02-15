Global Fiber Cement Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global fiber cement market by material (cellulosic material, portland cement), product (boards, panels, siding), application (cladding, flooring, inner lining, partition wall), end user (residential, non-residential), region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global fiber cement market include:
- James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)
• Alpha Roofing Industries, LLC (US)
• Allura (US)
• Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark)
• Shandong Cement (China)
• CSR Limited (Australia)
• Etex Group NV (Belgium)
• Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
• American Fiber Cement Corporation (US)
• Nichiha (Japan), and GAF (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
America
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of material, the global fiber cement market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cellulosic Material
• Portland Cement
On the basis of product, the global fiber cement market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Boards
• Panels
• Siding
