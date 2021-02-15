Automotive Stamped Component Market Expected to Garner an Annual Growth Rate of 4% 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Automotive stamping involves the placement of a metal sheet on a stamping press and the usage of a stamping die and a number of tools for altering the flat metal sheet into a desirable shape. This process of automotive stamping provides manufacturers in the automobile landscape with varying forms of metal. These metals can be fitted with one another to make the process of manufacturing faster and easier. Hence, these automotive stamped components are ready-to-use products that can be used and installed in an automobile. The stamping technology is considered to be highly effective due to the increasing usage of aluminum sheets in manufacturing automobiles. Aluminum is a strong, ductile, and lightweight metal which helps in increasing the power-to-weight ratio of an automobile and the efficiency level of the vehicle.

The global automotive stamped component market is expected to grow in the coming years at a decent rate. This was proven true through the recently released study report by Market Research Future (MRFR), wherein the global market of automotive stamped components was analyzed and broken down. The study report mentions that the global automotive stamped component market will garner a projected CAGR of 4% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

The factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing expectations for speedy delivery of the vehicle, increasing demand for lighter and high performing vehicles, and a high probability of consumers switching towards improved and efficient automobiles. The high demand for custom-sized cars in the last decade and a reduction in cost & time by using stamped component manufacturing system are some of the other factors driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive stamped component market is segmented on the basis of the following key components: technology, stations, forming temperature, vehicle, and stamping process.

By technology, the market includes bending, coining, embossing, flanging, and blanking. Herein, both the bending and blanking segments are the most commonly used processes due to the meagre cost of associated with the process, ease of operations, ease of mass production, and durability of the finished product.

By station, the market divides into single and progressive. The progressive stage production is considered to be much more effective when it comes to executing mass production. Whereas, the single stage operation segment is used more for the niche market and for precise requirements.

By stamping process, the market segments into hydraulic, mechanical, and pneumatic. The mechanic process is reported to be the most economically viable segment for large-scale production. However, the hydraulic process segment is used more vividly in low to medium load cases. Lastly, the pneumatic process is, on the other hand, the costliest and is particularly used for high precision and niche cases.

By forming temperature, the market is classified into hot and cold temperatures.

By vehicle, the market comprises LCV, HCV, and passenger vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global automotive stamped component market includes the following regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American region holds significant share in the global market of automotive stamped component and is expected to maintain its standings in the coming years. The proliferating growth of the region can be primarily attributed to the presence of regions like the US and Canada. The sheer size of the automobile industry and the number of automobiles manufactured in North America is huge. These factors are significantly driving the market in this region.

Elsewhere, the Asia Pacific regional market is growing at fast pace and maintaining its stronghold globally. The European region is slated to grow in the coming years as well due to the increasing demand for automobiles with high power power-to-weight ratio.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive stamped component includes a number of players. This includes names such as All-New Stamping Company (U.S.), Trans-Matic Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Batesville Tool & Die Inc. (U.S.), Lyons Tool & Die Co (U.S.), Gestamp Automoción (Spain), Acro Metal Stamping Company (U.S.), Lindy Manufacturing (U.S.), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), Clow Stamping Inc. (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Hobson & Motzer Inc. (U.S.). Magna International Inc. (Canada), Kenmode Tool and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Manor Tool and Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), and others.

March 10th, 2019, the process of stamping sheets of metal in order to create different parts used in automotive products like car doors has garnered a virtual upgrade through a simulation method that is devised by the researchers of the Kanazawa University.

