Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens AG

Hitachi

WS Atkins PLC

Nuance Communications

EFKON AG

Garmin International Inc

Iteris

Telenav

Thales Group

TomTom NV

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Traveller Information System

Advanced Transportation Management System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Segment by Application

Goods Management

Public Transport

Road User Charges

Automatic Car Driving

Environmental Protection

