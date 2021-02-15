Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/24/global-intelligent-transportation-systems-its-market-2020-trending-technologies-developments-key-players-and-end-use-industry-to-2025/
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens AG
Hitachi
WS Atkins PLC
Nuance Communications
EFKON AG
Garmin International Inc
Iteris
Telenav
Thales Group
TomTom NV
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/facial-cleansers-and-toners-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-02
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flat-glass-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04
Segment by Type
Advanced Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Traveller Information System
Advanced Transportation Management System
Automatic Number Plate Recognition System
Advanced Public Transportation System
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/halal-pharmaceuticals-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05
Segment by Application
Goods Management
Public Transport
Road User Charges
Automatic Car Driving
Environmental Protection
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/drone-camera-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRNT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)