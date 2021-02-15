Global and Japan BPO in Public Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Globaland Japan BPO in Public Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsSnapshotSnapshotGlobal BPO in Public Scope and Market Size
BPO in Public market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BPO in Public market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
F&A Outsourcing
CRM BPO
HR Outsourcing
Procurement Outsourcing
Market segment by Application, split into
Military
Police
Public Education
Public Transit
Healthcare Services
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the BPO in Public market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global BPO in Public market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Capgemini
IBM
Serco Global Services
TCS
Unisys
Wipro
…