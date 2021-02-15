Global Quality Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Summary
Global Quality Management Software Market: Product Segment Analysis
On Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Quality Management Software Market: Application Segment Analysis
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Global Quality Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
IQS, Inc
MasterControl, Inc
Intelex Technologies
Pilgrim Quality Solutions
MetricStream Inc
Sparta Systems, Inc
SAP SE
Arena Solutions Inc
Autodesk Inc.
EtQ
Oracle
Aras
AssurX, Inc
Plex Systems, Inc
IQMS, Inc
Unipoint Software, Inc
Ideagen Plc
Dassault Systèmes SE
Siemens AG
Micro Focus
