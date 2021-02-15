Global Payroll Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Payroll Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ADP Workforce

Dayforce

Sage

Xero

Kronos

Gusto

BambooHR

Zenefits

Epicor

Namely

PeopleSoft

AccountEdge

Paychex Payroll

Intuit Payroll

Paylocity

SurePayroll

SmartHR

Ultimate Software

Justworks

Lenvica Payroll

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Cloud-hosted

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

