Global 2017-2025 World DetergentMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Detergent , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Detergent market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others

By End-User / Application

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet

Others

By Company

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry