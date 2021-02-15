Vinyl Flooring Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

The global vinyl flooring market is growing at a rapid pace. The market growth attributes to the augmented demand from the residential floorings segment and increasing purchasing power led by the improving economy worldwide. Vinyl is a proven long-lasting and practical solution, attracting more consumers and hence a perceiving a wide uptake. Also, easy to fix and maintenance-free vinyl flooring finds diversified uptake across the non-residential segment.

Today, consumers are increasingly paying more attention to aesthetic interior value while preferring low maintenance products. Carpets and flooring featuring in several government buildings and facilities across the globe demonstrate improved aesthetic value. Moreover, expanding infrastructural development activities escalate the market growth to furthered height.

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2055

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global vinyl flooring market is poised to garner exponential traction by 2022, registering an impressive CAGR during the review period (2016 – 2022). Additionally, benefitting vinyl flooring properties, such as waterproofing, microbial protection, and decorative finishing, push the growth of the market. Rising urbanization and increasing commercial facilities in developing economies, such as India and China, generate growth opportunities for market players.

However, vinyl is not all that safe to the environment as its manufacturing process uses non-renewable natural resources like petroleum or natural gas. Besides, some toxic chemicals used in the process cause a toxic gassing post-installation, releasing VOC into the proximity, leading to symptoms like eye irritation, asthmatic conditions, and respiratory problems. Also, vinyl flooring cannot withstand heavy loads and get damaged with sharp objects. These factors are projected to impede market growth.

Nevertheless, expected technological advances would support the market growth throughout the review period, presenting a more sustainable and ecological approach to the production processes. This would undoubtedly allow the vinyl to rapidly increase, garnering more attention and prominence in the global market, presenting vinyl as an eco-friendly product in the future. Furthermore, improvements in coloring techniques would accelerate vinyl flooring applications across end-users.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Product : Comprises Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl sheet, Printed Vinyl, Carpets, and others.

By Applications : Non-residential, Residential, Commercial, and others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global vinyl flooring market. The largest market share attributes to the burgeoning construction and real estate sectors in the region. Besides, changing lifestyles and rising consumer preference for vinyl flooring creates substantial market demand. The increasing population in the region defines the significant landscape for infrastructure development and augmented application, which increases the vinyl flooring market size. The APAC vinyl flooring market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

North America is another lucratively growing market for vinyl flooring. The market is driven by the spurting rise in educational and commercial industries and advances in manufacturing techniques. Additionally, high-durability, hygiene, cost efficiency, and maintenance-free qualities increase the adoption of vinyl materials in flooring applications. Furthermore, augmented absorption of vinyl flooring in the building & construction sectors drives the regional market growth. Moreover, rising investments push regional market growth. The North American vinyl flooring market is expected to progress significantly during the review period.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the vinyl flooring market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. They compete on quality, price, branding, & extensive customer service. Industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansion to gain a larger competitive share. Product launch and technology upgrades trend in the market.

As a result, market players make substantial R&D investments. Due to low product differentiation and the availability of many similar products in the market, players aim to improve the brand value by minimizing recalls through effective marketing communications. High growth potential demonstrated by the market attracts several new entrants, making the market more competitive.

Major Players:

Players leading the global vinyl flooring market are Gerflor Group, Mohawk Industries Convenience, Armstrong Flooring Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Tarkett Group, Interface, Inc., TOLI Floor Corporation, and Polyflor Ltd., among others

Read More Reports:-

Engineered Wood Market:-

https://www.spoke.com/topics/engineered-wood-market-prophesied-to-perceive-a-significant-growth-by-2023-602a3cd420935275eb023868

http://www.lambdafind.com/link/719060/global-engineered-wood-market-to-exceed-usd-24-12-million-by-2023

https://justpaste.it/40mql

https://uberant.com/article/1239278-engineered-wood-market-to-grow-at-over-12.82%-cagr-to-2023/

https://teletype.in/@mayury28/mcP3SETJP

https://telegra.ph/Asia-Pacific-Engineered-Wood-Market-to-grow-rapidly-by-2023-02-15

https://www.articletrunk.com/engineered-wood-market-latest-rising-trend-forecast-to-2023/

https://mayur28world.tumblr.com/post/643176731786788864/engineered-wood-market-business-opportunities

https://6yoeag.prnews.io/248310-Engineered-Wood-Market-Insights-Growth-Analysis-Forecasts-to-2023.html

https://www.techsite.io/p/1971785

https://mayur28.livejournal.com/2423.html

https://slashdot.org/submission/13267030/engineered-wood-market-sophisticated-demand-dynamic-forecast-to-20

https://mayuryeole.substack.com/p/engineered-wood-market-insights-growth